Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $283.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $255.48 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $4,941,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

