Loop Capital Cuts Orion (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $35.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.95% from the company’s current price.

OEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Orion in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Performance

NYSE OEC opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. Orion has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 101.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Orion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 112,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

(Get Rating)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.