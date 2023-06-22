Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $109.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %
Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Philip Morris International from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.