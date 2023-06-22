Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $109.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.