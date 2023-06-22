Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $365.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $283.01 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $255.48 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average of $294.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

