Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quotient Technology from $2.80 to $2.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
