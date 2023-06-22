Raymond James Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $145.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Shares of PGR opened at $130.60 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,736 shares of company stock worth $2,322,774. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

