Restaurant Brands International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 29,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,702% compared to the average daily volume of 1,054 call options.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,554,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
