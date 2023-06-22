Traders Buy High Volume of Viper Energy Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 476 call options.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

VNOM opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,599 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Viper Energy Partners

