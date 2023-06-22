Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10.
About Supermarket Income REIT
