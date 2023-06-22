Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Randstad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Randstad has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $33.52.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

