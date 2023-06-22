ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $10.80

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,806,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 894,639 shares of company stock worth $7,834,775. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.