The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $365.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

CI stock opened at $273.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.21. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

