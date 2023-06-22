CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.34.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 28,780 shares of company stock valued at $274,478 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in CION Investment by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

