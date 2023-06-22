TD Securities Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $14.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLS. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Celestica by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

