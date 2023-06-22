Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $227.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Globant Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $164.30.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Globant by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after acquiring an additional 319,684 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Globant by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,534,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,697,000 after acquiring an additional 109,979 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Globant by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,435,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at $222,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

