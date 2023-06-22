Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,300.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,051.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,074.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,005.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,714.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,230.07 and a one year high of $2,139.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

