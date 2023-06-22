Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Cousins Properties from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.