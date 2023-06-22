Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 78.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 74,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 204,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

