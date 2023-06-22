Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Masonite International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $100.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

