Nomura Downgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Neutral

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.
Honda Motor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
