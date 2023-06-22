Truist Financial Increases Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $32.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 135.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTE. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.09. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $158,909,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 57.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,570,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,436,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 567,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

