Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

