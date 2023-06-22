Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESI opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2,609.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,635,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 1,575,056 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,075,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,157,000 after purchasing an additional 810,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.