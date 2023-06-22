Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 64.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 150,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

