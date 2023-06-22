Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $1.41 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Franklin Street Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.15%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,057.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 918,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,737.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 405,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 567,314 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 611,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

