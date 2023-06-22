EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after acquiring an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

