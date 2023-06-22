Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to “Buy”

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Shares of EQT opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in EQT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

