Head to Head Comparison: BPER Banca (BPXXY) versus The Competition

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BPER Banca to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BPER Banca and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPER Banca 0 2 1 0 2.33 BPER Banca Competitors 984 2755 2730 5 2.27

BPER Banca currently has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential downside of 63.54%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 511.89%. Given BPER Banca’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BPER Banca has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BPER Banca and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BPER Banca N/A N/A 18.55 BPER Banca Competitors $2.79 billion $680.11 million 372.10

BPER Banca’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BPER Banca. BPER Banca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BPER Banca and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPER Banca N/A N/A N/A BPER Banca Competitors 37.83% 8.70% 0.76%

Summary

BPER Banca peers beat BPER Banca on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services. The company also provides financing and leasing, credit management and factoring, collection and payment, import and export, liquidity and investment management, digital, and other services. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising portfolio management, global advisory, finance advice, and wealth advisory services; insurance investment products; and funds and SICAVs. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Modena, Italy.

