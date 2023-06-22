Reviewing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Compute Health Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.20 million 9.59 -$71.52 million ($0.63) -1.55 Compute Health Acquisition N/A N/A $32.37 million N/A N/A

Compute Health Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -567.88% -48.70% -36.27% Compute Health Acquisition N/A -23.80% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Compute Health Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rigetti Computing and Compute Health Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67 Compute Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Compute Health Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compute Health Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Compute Health Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Compute Health Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

