Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT at $33.89

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.50 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

