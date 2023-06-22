Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $121.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.26.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

