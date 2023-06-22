Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $67.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

