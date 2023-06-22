Brokerages Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) PT at $73.15

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Alteryx Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE AYX opened at $43.76 on Monday. Alteryx has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $70.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 157.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.



