Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $151.46

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.46.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $111.62 on Monday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.