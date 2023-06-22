Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $151.46

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.46.
VLO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Valero Energy Price Performance
NYSE VLO opened at $111.62 on Monday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
