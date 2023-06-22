CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $19.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

