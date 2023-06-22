Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $24.33

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

