Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $257.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $221.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.18.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.