Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $155.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $112.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.78.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

