Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) PT at $156.43

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $136.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $73.67 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,157 over the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

