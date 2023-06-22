Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $492.85

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.85.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $450.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.15. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.