Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $492.85

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.85.
INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU stock opened at $450.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.15. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.