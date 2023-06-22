Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $323.43

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.29 and a 200 day moving average of $303.82. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

