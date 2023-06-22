Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Target Price at $131.08

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $123.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.