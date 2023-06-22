CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $210.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.50.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $181.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.54. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

