Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $316.89

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.89.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $163,476.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,816. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance
NYSE:INSP opened at $308.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.02. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.02 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $317.74.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
