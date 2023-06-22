Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT at $86.13

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Okta stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $110.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
