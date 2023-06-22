National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $45.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 224.00%.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 71,628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.