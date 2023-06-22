Paul Hodges Acquires 100,000 Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) insider Paul Hodges purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,387.72).

Windar Photonics Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of WPHO opened at GBX 33 ($0.42) on Thursday. Windar Photonics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.50.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

