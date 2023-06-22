Paul Hodges Acquires 100,000 Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) insider Paul Hodges purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,387.72).
Windar Photonics Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of WPHO opened at GBX 33 ($0.42) on Thursday. Windar Photonics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.50.
Windar Photonics Company Profile
