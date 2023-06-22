TD Securities Cuts Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CF. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price target on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.91.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.09. The company has a market cap of C$822.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$430.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. Analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.285489 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

