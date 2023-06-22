Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SDE. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.94.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of C$922.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.60.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

