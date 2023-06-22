Handelsbanken Upgrades Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) to “Outperform”

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

