MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $94.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $97.16 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.